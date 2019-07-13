CFM – “Greenlight” Video

CFM is the project of one Charles Moothart, the California garage-rocker who plays in Ty Segall’s Freedom Band, Fuzz, and GØGGS. Last week, he released his third album as CFM, Soundtrack For An Empty Room, much of which he write while out on tour with Segall. And today, he’s sharing a new video for the dreamily psychedelic LP cut “Greenlight,” a black-and-white clip that follows a deformed humanoid wandering a desert landscape. As Moothart explained to Ghettoblaster, where the video premiered:

The song “Greenlight” comes from a very vulnerable and surreal place in my mind. I wanted the visual experience to have a dreamlike quality similar to some Kenneth Anger movies. Josh had the idea for the humanoid wandering through a surreal feeling wasteland, and I thought the idea was great. Josh and Star did an amazing job making it feel like a dream sequence of confusion and conflict which is essentially what this song is to me.

Joshua Erkman directs; watch and listen below.

Soundtrack For An Empty Room is out now via In The Red.