MasterClass prides itself on offering “online classes taught by the world’s greatest minds.” That includes cooking tips from Gordon Ramsey, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, and creative writing tools from Margaret Atwood. These courses, however, don’t seem to touch on the skill and privilege disparity between the student and the award-winning teacher. The celebrity instructors tend to speak in inspirational platitude. Today, the Black Keys starred in a spoof MasterClass for Funny Or Die, delivering vague and unhelpful advice.

“You have to be inspired by what’s around you,” Dan Auerbach says. “I wrote that song while I was eating caviar with Michael Jordan in Paris. He cheats at Blackjack.” Patrick Carney adds, “A very interesting time signature is 4/7. Couldn’t tell you much about it beyond that, but it is very interesting.”

The video ends with a joint message: “After this course, you’ll be able to write music like the pros…Unless you’re not naturally gifted like us. Then we cant really help you.” Watch below.