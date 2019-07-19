Phoenix have never been the sort of band that demands a whole lot of attention, but they’ve been around for 22 years, and plenty of their songs have become parts of our cultural fabric. And now, the band will look back on their history in a new book called Phoenix: Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!, set for publication this fall.

Band members Laurent Brancowitz, Christian Mazzalai, Thomas Mars, and Deck d’Arcy all wrote the book together, collaborating with the great British music journalist Laura Snapes. (Full disclosure: Snapes is a friend, albeit one of those online friends who you’ve never actually met in person.) The book will feature an oral history of the band, and it’ll also include things like the band members’ personal archives and photos of their instruments and songwriting notebooks.

The book comes at an auspicious moment for the band — 30 years since they first got together, 20 since they released their first album, 10 since their landmark album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. We already know, thanks to Beastie Boys Book, how good a band’s collaborative memoir can be. That’s a hell of an act to follow, but underestimating Phoenix has never been a good idea.

Phoenix: Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix! is out in hardcover 10.15 via Rizzoli, and you can find all the details on it here.