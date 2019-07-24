Metronomy – “Walking In The Dark” Video

Metronomy, the UK dance-rock band led by recent Robyn/Jessie Ware collaborator Joe Mount, are about to come back with Metronomy Forever, their sixth album and the first since 2016’s Summer 08. They’ve already shared two fun music videos for two fun new tracks, “Lately” and “Salted Caramel Ice Cream,” both directed by Joe Mount himself. And now they’re giving us a third.

New song “Walking In The Dark” utilizes a preset rhythm that Mount found on the keyboard he used in the video for Metronomy’s 2011 single “The Look.” And the video for “Walking In The Dark,” once again directed by Mount, uses 3D visuals created by designer and animator Clara Bacou. Although it’s the third Mount-directed video that Metronomy have shared, it’s actually the first one he ever directed.

“The ‘Walking In The Dark’ video is the age old tale of the guru and the fisherman set against a green screen backdrop,” Mount explains. “Clara is someone I became aware of through a collaboration between ourselves and Central St Martins college in London a few years ago. Her style is completely unique and something I was desperate to make part of the video. The song is one of my favourites from the new record and gives a wonderful taste of how eclectic the album is.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wedding”

02 “Whitsand Bay”

03 “Insecurity”

04 “Salted Caramel Ice Cream”

05 “Driving”

06 “Lately”

07 “Lying Now”

08 “Forever Is A Long Time”

09 “The Light”

10 “Sex Emoji”

11 “Walking In The Dark”

12 “Insecure”

13 “Miracle Rooftop”

14 “Upset My Girlfriend”

15 “Wedding Bells”

16 “Lately Going Spare”

17 “Ur Minxtape”

Metronomy Forever is out 9/13 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.