Stream Strange Ranger’s New Album Remembering The Rockets

Strange Ranger have become a truly, reliably great outlet for melodic rock. Through their steady trickle of releases, from 2016’s Rot Forever through 2017’s Daymoon and everything between and after, the band feels like a source of comfort at this point, for songs that are packed with hooks and an abundance of feeling.

They’ve been subtly pushing their sound forward with each next move while still sounding warm and inviting. On their third album, Remembering The Rockets, they feel even more expansive. Even as the band confronts the possibility of the end of the world, which more often than not these days feels like an inevitability, there’s a hopeful humanity to their music that encourages tenderness and introspection.

The band has shared three songs from it in advance of Remembering The Rockets’ release — “Leona,” “Living Free,” and “Message To You — and today you can stream the whole thing via The Fader right now. Listen below.

Remembering The Rockets is out 7/26 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.