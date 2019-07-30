American Football Playing Beijing Tonight With Openers Chinese Football

Apparently, American Football isn’t just for Americans! The beloved Illinois emo band is playing a string of shows in China and Hong Kong, starting off tonight with a gig at Omni Space in Beijing. And opening for them on this tour are none other than Chinese Football, an emo group whose name obviously references American Football. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Chinese Football’s guitarist and vocalist Xu Bo is a massive American Football fan, so it’s especially fitting that the two groups tour together. And given that Beijing is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time, “tonight” is actually right now, and the show might already be underway.

American Football also have gigs in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia as part of this run through Asia. They’ll play a few Midwest shows in September ahead of their appearance at Riot Fest and will return to the UK in November.

This past spring, the revered Midwestern band released their highly anticipated third self-titled album, warmly referred to as LP3. Their cult status was achieved after they broke up in 2000, just a year after releasing their self-titled debut. However, following a successful reunion tour in 2014, the band returned with a self-titled reunion album in 2016.

Below, check out Chinese Football’s recent Continue? EP along with American Football’s latest LP and upcoming tour dates.

<a href="http://chinesefootball.bandcamp.com/album/continue" target="_blank">Continue? by Chinese Football</a>

<a href="http://americanfootball.bandcamp.com/album/american-football-lp3" target="_blank">American Football (LP3) by American Football</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/30 – Beijing, China @ Omni Space (w/ Chinese Football)

07/31 – Shanghai, China @ Mao Livehouse (w/ Chinese Football)

08/01 – Hong Kong, Hong Kong @ This Town Needs (w/ Chinese Football)

08/02 – Manila, Philippines @ Power Mac Center Spotlight

08/03 – Bangkok, Thailand @ RCA Live Arena

08/04 – Singapore, Singapore @ Pavilion Far East Square

08/05 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Palem Studio

09/13 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

09/14 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (Matinee) *SOLD OUT*

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (Evening)

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla