Kesha – “Best Day (Angry Birds 2 Remix)”

Kesha has shared a new song called “Best Day” as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming Angry Birds 2 movie. Well, technically, she’s shared the Angry Birds 2 Remix of “Best Day,” which might mean that the original will be released later, possibly on her upcoming album. “Best Day” was co-written by Kesha’s friend and frequent collaborator Wrabel; listen to it below.

Kesha is still in the midst of her ongoing legal battle with her former producer and alleged abuser Dr. Luke. “Best Day (Angry Birds 2 Remix)” is out on his Kemosabe Records imprint.