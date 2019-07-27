Watch The First Trailer For Lifetime’s Patsy Cline And Loretta Lynn Biopic

The touching story behind the real-life friendship of country icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn is revealed in the first trailer for the upcoming Lifetime biopic Patsy & Loretta (10/19). The two-minute teaser opens with Megan Hilty (The Good Wife) dressed in a red and white cowgirl outfit belting out “Come On In” at a packed honky tonk as she tells her husband with steely determination, “There are two things I want in this world: babies and hit records. Now you got a problem with either I just assume you let me be.”

The scene then shifts to Jessie Mueller (Waitress) as Lynn playing to a half-empty bar as she watches her possessive boyfriend flirt with another woman, even as he tells a group of record executives that their plans to add some “sparkle… and a little makeup” to jazz up her look are a no-go. The dramatized story of the pair’s relationship from Emmy-winner Neil Meron (Hairspray Live!) and Oscar-winning director and Nashville creator Callie Khourie zeros in on the first time the women meet, after Cline’s near-fatal 1961 car accident.

It follows as they support each other through personal and professional highs and lows, with established star Cline helping the less-confident Lynn find her sea legs on stage and culminating in the devastating plane crash that took Cline’s life in 1963, cued to the singer’s iconic hit “Crazy.”

Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.