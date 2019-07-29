Retirement Party – “Free Will”

Last year, Chicago Band To Watch Retirement Party released their debut album, Somewhat Literate. Since then, group leader Avery Springer released a solo EP as Elton John Cena — a name that inspired a wild amount of comments in these parts — and today the band has come back together to release a new Retirement Party track called “Free Will.” It’s a benefit track, with all proceeds going toward The Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for those seeking care at Alabama abortion clinics.

The song’s more stripped-down than most of what’s on the trio’s debut, Springer’s voice supported only by some acoustic guitar and light touches, and it finds her in a reflective state of mind: “Free will, an unpredicted precedence/ Old enough to know better, young enough to take a hit,” she sings on it.” “Will you lean on the actual condition or just quality it a mess? Could go either way I guess.”

You can listen to it below or name your price for it over on Bandcamp.