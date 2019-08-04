Chance The Rapper’s Debut Album Debuts At #2

Chance The Rapper’s new album The Big Day debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 today with 108,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s Chance’s highest-charting album yet, as well as the most-streamed album of the week with 104 million on-demand audio streams.

The Big Day is Chance’s first full-length studio album, following three solo mixtapes (2012’s 10 Day, 2013’s Acid Rap, and 2016’s Coloring Book). Earlier this year, 10 Day and Acid Rap got their streaming and retail debuts and Coloring Book was given its first retail release. Coloring Book re-entered the latest Billboard 200 chart at #147 and Acid Rap has risen from #194 to #157.