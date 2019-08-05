Denzel Curry performed at Lollapalooza over the weekend, and he brought out the promising British rapper Slowthai — who put out his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, a few months back — to perform an unreleased collaboration of theirs.

It’s not the first time they’ve teased this song live — Slowthai has made a habit of occasionally closing his concerts with it and the two of them performed it together at Glastonbury earlier this year — but it is a particularly hyped-up rendition of it, and hopefully now that there’s a little distance from their respective album cycles (Curry released ZUU in May), maybe it’ll see an official release soon.

Check out video for the Lolla set below.