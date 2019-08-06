Björk – “Losss” Video

Cornucopia, Björk’s new stage show based on her 2017 album Utopia, features animated projections from German digital artist Tobias Gremmler. Björk and Gremmler have already shared a music video for album track “Tabula Rasa,” and now they’ve given us another for “Losss.”

“noone captures digital sensuality like him , elegant and expressive !!!!” Björk says in a statement. “this is made for the multiple of screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen … we based it on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery.”

“We all are struggling, just doing our best/ We’ve gone through the grinder, suffered loss/ Lost to, to which everything flows, an absence which/ Attracts floral blooming softly,” Björk sings while polymorphous, alien versions of Björk’s face bloom and collapse in on themselves. Watch below.

Utopia is out now via One Little Indian.