Mike Posner Got Bit By A Rattlesnake

Earlier this year, the EDM-adjacent pop musician Mike Posner — the man who had big hits with 2010’s “Cooler Than Me” and 2015’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — embarked on a grand stunt. He announced that he would spend most of 2019 walking across America, from New Jersey to California. This was a personal journey, influenced by the deaths of both Posner’s father and Avicii. But it was also a bit of a publicity deal; he planned to release a new single every time he crossed a state line. For now, though, Posner is going to have to put that whole project on hold because he got bit by a damn rattlesnake.

TMZ reports that Posner was walking across Colorado on Wednesday when a baby rattlesnake appeared out of nowhere and bit his ankle. Posner had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he was given anti-venom. (Posner on Twitter: “That venom is no joke!” He also, naturally, used the snake emoji.)

Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got but by a baby rattlesnake! 🐍 That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. pic.twitter.com/cZexlVNkFq — mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 8, 2019

Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!! — mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 8, 2019

Posner won’t be able to continue his big trek for a few weeks, but he insists that he’ll reembark on it as soon as he can. Hopefully, he can finish his trip without encountering any bears or bigfoots or anything.