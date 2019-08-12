Amy O – “Planet Blue”

Amy O, the songwriting project of Bloomington, IN-based musician Amy Oelsner, released her most recent album, Elastic, back in 2017, and she’s putting out a new full-length called Shell later this year. Today, Oelsner is sharing its lead single, “Planet Blue,” which she says is “about recognizing and appreciating the luxury of having space to grieve and feel hard feelings. It’s also about a relationship that is so formative, it changes your world.”

It’s a bouncy-sounding song about escapism, about holding onto the moments of playfulness that still happen during depressive episodes. Oelsner takes flight in the chorus, landing herself in fantastical situations that still center around being frustratingly immobile. “Planet Blue has a big bed to dream in/ Silky sheets pretending to sail to sea with,” she sings. “And a plane to jump out of the sky screaming/ Feather pillow to bury your head in waiting.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shell”

02 “Synesthesia”

03 “Good Routines”

04 “Planet Blue”

05 “Rest Stop”

06 “Zero”

07 “Blueberries”

08 “Crushed”

09 “Loose Cassette”

10 “Shrinking”

11 “Later On”

TOUR DATES:

11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos

11/09 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (Upstairs)

11/16 Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse

Shell is out 10/25 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.