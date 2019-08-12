Foster The People Double Down On Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

Last month, police arrested Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier and longtime serial child molester. This past weekend, Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell. He had apparently died by suicide. Epstein was awaiting federal child sex trafficking charges, and he was on suicide watch after another attempt three weeks earlier. And because Epstein had connections to a great many powerful people, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, there are already naturally a ton of conspiracy theories around Epstein’s death. At least one of them has been advanced by a surprising source.

Right now, on Twitter, early-’10s indie-pop hitmakers Foster The People are advancing a bunch of Epstein-related conspiracy theories. Whoever controls the band’s Twitter account — presumably frontman Mark Foster, last seen on this site apologizing to Imagine Dragons — tweeted on Saturday night that Epstein was really alive, and that a dead body double had been placed in his cell. This particular theory is that Epstein is somewhere getting cosmetic surgery to hide his identity.

have you seen photos of the body? it’s obviously not him. my guess is, epstein’s on a private plane to somewhere in the middle east getting prepped for plastic surgery right now #EpsteinBodyDouble — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 11, 2019

And last night, Foster The People doubled down on their hypothesis, blasting news outlets and saying that artists need to speak up about this kind of thing.

i find it strange that i’ve been chastised by reporters from NBC and other news outlets for my opinion. everything you guys have been reporting has been conjecture. if you want to be considered a respected authority of truth, do a better job. #EpsteinBodyDouble pic.twitter.com/3TWkAYYuRn — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

and to anyone else who considers it “off brand” for an artist to talk about social issues, cover-ups, and justice.. A. you need a history lesson B. you’re scared of what i’m saying C. my voice is my brand, whether it’s used to speak or sing — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

the problem with a case like this, is that the public will forget about in a week. media will change headlines to another story and stop covering it. they already have. and it will be easily swept under the rug. just like the stephen paddock mass shooting. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

there is no QUESTION the government is behind the #EpsteinSuicideCoverUp . Research Attorney General Bill Barr and his father’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Barr helped broker the west palm beach “deal” that kept Epstein away from a life sentence in federal prison — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

more than ever artists need to speak up, because they’re not getting paid by sponsors or told how to spin a story by their bosses. rupert murdoch isn’t controlling their narrative. support your artists. support real journalism. fact check everything. do your own research. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

The idea of Foster The People considering themselves to be sources of “real journalism” is more than a little ridiculous. But this whole Epstein situation is so shady and skeezy that I, for one, honestly cannot blame anyone whose brain is broken.