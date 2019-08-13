Boy Scouts – “Hate Ya 2″

Boy Scouts are putting out a new album, Free Company, at the end of the month. The Oakland-based project has shared two songs from it already, “Get Well Soon” and “Expiration Date,” and today they’re putting out another, “Hate Ya 2.” It’s treacly and tentative, Taylor Vick murmuring about feeling let down and disappointed but still holding on: “I don’t know why I love you and I hate ya too,” she sings. “I don’t know why you’d fall through when I’d count on you.” It’s impeccably crafted, each word hitting like a frustrated realization. Listen below.

Free Company is out 8/30 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.