Kitten – “Memphis” Video

We most recently heard from LA-based retro-pop outfit Kitten last summer with the release of their Pink Champagne EP. Since then, frontwoman Chloe Chaidez has joined up with Nasty Cherry, the pop four-piece that serves as an extension of Charli XCX, who signed them to her Vroom Vroom Recordings. But now Chaidez is back to working on the next Kitten project, with the band having spent part of last year collaborating with other musicians like Dorian Electra and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. Today, they’re out with a new single called “Memphis” along with a video.

This track is the first glimpse of their newest EP, Goodbye Honeymoon Phase. You can distinctly hear many of the ’90s influences coming through, as swirling violins and dazed guitars swim between the kick drum and bass melody. An interesting facet is the use of a sample dial-up modem tone, which hones in that evocation of nostalgia. On this incorporation, band member Parker Silzer said in a press release, “I’ll say that as a producer I relish any opportunity to successfully deploy a dial-up modem sample in a song. I suspect we’ll hear a lot of them as the 90s revivalism reaches critical mass, and I’m trying to enjoy the zeitgeist.”

The video is the directorial debut of photographer Tsarina Merrin. Shot at the band’s house in LA, there’s an artful, cinematic quality to the video. It’s warmly lit, featuring Chaidez sitting at a kitchen table, rambling off the lyrics in a way that makes the chorus “And I’ll never go back to Memphis” feel like a zen mantra. Fun shots of band members sipping on Capri Suns and jamming out in an alley take up the rest of the video.

Watch the video for “Memphis” below.

Goodbye Honeymoon Phase is out in October on Redmusic.