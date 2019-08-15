Robbie Robertson – “Let Love Reign”

The Band’s Robbie Robertson is releasing a new solo album, Sinematic, next month. It’s inspired by the musician’s career as a film composer, and it was written while Robertson was working on the score for Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman, which will debut on Netflix later this year.

He’s shared “I Hear You Paint Houses” from it already, which was directly influenced by the story that The Irishman is based off of, and today he’s sharing “Let Love Reign,” a track that was inspired by the Beatles.

In a statement (via Rolling Stone), Robertson said: “Some people think John Lennon’s dream about love and togetherness went up in flames. I think that’s wrong. It’s everlasting. There was something a little naive about John Lennon going around singing about peace, but in that period young people celebrating love and peace helped end a war.”

Listen to it below.

Sinematic is out 9/20 via UMe.