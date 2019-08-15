Young Nudy & Girl Talk – “No Problem” Video

Girl Talk has effectively stopped putting out the densely layered mash-ups that made him famous and moved on to exclusively producing for rappers. In recent years, he’s worked with T-Pain, Erick The Architect, Don Q, and Freeway.

The producer also known as Greg Gillis has just released a new track with Young Nudy, the Atlanta rapper who put out a collab album with Pi’erre Bourne called Sli’merre earlier this year. The Girl Talk and Young Nudy collaboration is called “No Problem.”

“I was really into the hook-free and linear structure of the whole song, Gillis said in a press release. “Over the course of the track, Nudy’s vocals mutate into an eerie, raspy tone. I ended up drastically editing the beat after the session, keeping the production minimal to highlight his evolving, unconventional cadence.”

The track comes with a video directed by T Money. Watch and listen below.