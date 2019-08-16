Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, & City Girls – “Pastor”

Today, Quality Control, the Atlanta rap imprint that brought us Migos and Lil Yachty, releases its new compilation Control The Streets Volume 2. The album could work as an argument that the label’s name is supposed to be a joke. Not a whole lot of quality control went into this one. It’s an hour and 45 minutes long — 36 songs — and most of it consists of aggressively average Atlanta trap. Many, many rappers appear on the comp, but most of them are the usual suspects, especially Migos and their various associates. (We’ve already posted the single, the Lil Baby/DaBaby collab that is naturally titled “Baby.”) But then there’s Megan Thee Stallion, shining hard and constitutionally incapable of making average music.

One of the 36 songs on that compilation is “Pastor,” a hot-girl showdown between Megan and Yung Miami, the non-incarcerated half of City Girls. It’s good shit. Megan: “I just landed, I ain’t pack a bag, I ain’t plan shit / Sent him all my info and I told him, ‘Get it handled’ / Crazy, couldn’t contain the pussy, now he hate me / Hard on them hoes, but for me, he’s a baby.” Yung Miami: “This dirty ho can’t come too close cuz I might catch a rash / And no matter how rich I get, I’m still gon’ show my ass.”

The hook comes from Quavo, who offers that bitch, he feels like Adam Sandler. The beat comes from Murda Beatz, and it’s standard trap, but it’s well-executed standard trap. Overall, “Pastor” is worth your time, and you can hear it below.

And if you have 105 minutes to spare, here’s the full Quality Control compilation stream.

Control The Streets is out now on Quality Control/Motown.