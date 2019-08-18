Jack White Attends Baseball Game, Plays Concert, Then Returns To Tied Game

Jack White is, among many things, a big fan our national pastime. The former White Stripes frontman has become a regular at Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs games, creating his own custom baseball bats, limited-edition baseball cards, and 7″ records made exclusively available through his hometown team.

White once again proved his commitment to the sport last night in Washington D.C., where he stopped by the Nationals-Brewers game before his Raconteurs show at The Anthem. Leaving the game after just three innings to play his set, the songwriter somehow returned to his seat once the show was over to catch the 14th-inning stretch, as Deadspin points out.

Fox sportswriter Ken Rosenthal broke the news on Twitter, where he pointed out the musician’s departure from the game early in the night. With the venue only a mile away from Nationals Park, White must’ve checked the score as he was wrapping up his set and somehow convinced security to let him and his bandmate Brendan Benson reenter the stadium to catch the final moments of the game. Such is the magic of Jack White, whose impressive commitment to live sports is matched only by his ability to maintain an airtight schedule.

Check out video footage of White’s Nats-Brewers appearances below.

Here's the video of Ken's story, The Raconteurs played The Anthem in DC tonight, google tells me. pic.twitter.com/kcc5fSWXwN — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 18, 2019

This article originally appeared on Spin.