Twin Peaks – “Ferry Song”

Twin Peaks released their last proper studio album, Down In Heaven, back in 2016. Now, the Chicago five-piece and Band To Watch alumni are gearing up to release their fourth full-length effort. We’ve already heard its lead single, “Dance Through It.” Today, they share “Ferry Song.”

Colin Croom, who joined the band in 2015, wrote the new track in Spring of 2018 during his stay in New Orleans. He stayed at Algiers Point and would take the ferry to the city each day. On “Ferry Song,” his voice stretches along with a waltzing piano and triumphant brass section: “Come on down / You might be the only one.”

The single comes with a video featuring archival film footage from 1965 New Orleans. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

09/21 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden &

10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub &

10/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown &

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC &

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire &

10/16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park & (SOLD OUT)

10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club &

10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

10/30 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall #

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE #

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom @

11/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. #

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

11/23 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk #

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

12/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ^

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (early) @

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (late) !

12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

12/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

12/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

12/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

12/26 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

* = w/ Slow Pulp and Dehd

& = w/ Dehd

# = w/ Post Animal & OHMME

^ = w/ Lala Lala & OHMME

$ = The Nude Party & OHMME

! = w/ Lala Lala

@ = w/ OHMME

Lookout Low is out 9/13 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.