Dave Grohl Says He’s Actually Not On The New Queens Of The Stone Age Album

A couple of months ago, we got the news that Dave Grohl would be on the new Queens Of The Stone Age album. Apparently, it was fake news.

In a recent interview, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, who actually is on the album, implied that Grohl was too. “Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens Of The Stone Age. And Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue,” he said. “So there was this interesting gathering. We spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys.”

But according to Dave Grohl himself, he and QOTSA frontman Josh Homme are just buds. “You know, I never fucking mentioned that I’m on the new Queens record,” he tells NME in a new interview. “I’m not on the new Queens record. You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That’s it.”

“Let me tell you, it’s a fun morning,” he continues. “We’ve done it more than a few times and it’s pretty fucking great. I wish I was on the new Queens album. I fucking love playing with Josh. He’s one of my best friends, but at the moment it’s just motorcycles and waffles.” The last QOTSA album that Grohl played on was 2013’s …Like Clockwork.