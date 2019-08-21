Tee Grizzley’s Manager Dies After Rapper’s Car Is Shot At In Detroit

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley’s Cadillac Escalade was shot at in his home city last night, as TMZ reports. His manager, who was sitting in the backseat, was killed. She was 41. Tee, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was left unharmed. No further details have been given regarding the gunman’s motives.

“Our sources say the SUV had stopped and Tee Grizzley was getting out of the front passenger seat as the shooter approached on foot and pulled the trigger … hitting Jobina in her left side,” TMZ writes. “The driver of the SUV told cops he heard Jobina scream right before 3 to 4 shots were fired.”

Lil Yachty and other rappers have shared their condolences via social media. See Yachty’s post below.