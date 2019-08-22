Molly Sarlé – “Twisted” Video

Molly Sarlé is one third of the minimal, harmony-heavy folk trio Mountain Main, and next month, she’ll release her solo debut Karaoke Angel. As with fellow Mountain Man-affiliated projects like Amelia Meath’s Sylvan Esso and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig’s Daughter Of Swords, it sure seems like the Sam Evian-produced Karaoke Angel will represent a pretty big step away from the sound of Mountain Man. We’ve already posted “Suddenly,” a garage-pop stunner. And today, Sarlé has shared a video for another new solo song called “Twisted.”

“Twisted” is as minimal as Mountain Man, but it’s got a completely different aesthetic bent. Over a spectral guitar figure, Sarlé sings meditatively about the idea of empathy. The Megan Lovallo-directed video is nothing but shots of Sarlé singing on a windswept hillside. It’s pretty. Check it out below.

On “Twisted,” Sarlé writes:

“Twisted” is a song I wrote to myself. I wrote it while working on a David Mamet play called Oleanna. The play is written so well that it’s impossible to tell who is right, and who is wrong! And so empathy ensues. That’s what “Twisted” is about. If you are paying attention to your life, and to the lives of other people, it’s impossible to escape empathy. Unless you’re a sociopath. And yeah, sociopaths are playing quite large roles in our society these days…Enjoy!

Karaoke Angel is out 9/20 on Partisan.