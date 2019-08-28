UK producer Sam Shepherd hasn’t released a Floating Points album in four years. The electronic project’s debut album Elaenia came out back in 2015, followed by his Kuiper EP and Reflections – Mojave Desert. He’s been laying low since 2017, but released a new single, “LesAlpx,” a few months ago. The single appears on his forthcoming new album, Crush, which comes out this October. Today, we hear its next track, “Last Bloom.”

The video for “Last Bloom” was created by Hamill Industries, the laser technology company that he usually brings on tour. It shows a planet growing and coming to life while boops and baps shuffle and scramble. Magnified textures swirl like psychedelic visualizers.

Hamill Industries expand on the filming process in a statement.

Filmed over thirty days, Last Bloom takes us through a mesmerizing journey that highlights the juxtaposition of textures so central to Floating Points’ compositions, with emphasis on its ties with nature. Several scale models were built in order to explore these otherworldly landscapes, and a 5 axis robot arm was used to travel around them. Different lenses, including a macro probe lens, were used in order to reveal the complexity of these scale worlds. Most of the effects were achieved in-camera by using lasers, motion controls and computer controlled LED lighting. The timelapses seen throughout the film were shot in some cases over several days with the use of programmed rigs.

Watch and listen to “Last Bloom” below.

TRACK LIST

01 “Falaise”

02 “Last Bloom”

03 “Anasickmodular”

04 “Requiem for CS70 and Strings”

05 “Karakul”

06 “LesAlpx”

07 “Bias”

08 “Environments”

09 “Birth”

10 “Sea-Watch”

11 “Apoptose Pt1″

12 “Apoptose Pt2″

TOUR DATES

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

11/21 – London, UK @ Printworks

Crush is out 10/18. Pre-order it here.