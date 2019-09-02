Serpentwithfeet Performed At Ellie Goulding’s Wedding

Josiah Wise, the avant-R&B singer known as Serpentwithfeet, seems to be slithering his way into the mainstream, or at least into pop-star social circles. Although Wise’s best-known collaborators used to be hip producers like the Haxan Cloak and Clams Casino, earlier this summer he teamed up with music’s most connected man, the great Ty Dolla $ign, on a single called “Receipts.” And now, as The Fader points out, he has performed at the wedding of one Ellie Goulding.

Goulding married her partner, art dealer Caspar Jopling, this past Saturday at Castle Howard in the English town of York. According to The Sun the pomp and circumstance was comparable to a royal wedding, with guests including Goulding’s fellow pop stars Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, actress Sienna Miller, fitness coach Joe Wicks, comedian Jimmy Carr, and actual British royals Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Sarah Ferguson. And there to sing some songs was serpentwithfeet, accompanied by violinist Victor Ekpo.

On Instagram, Wise wrote:

thank you @elliegoulding for asking me to perform at your wedding !! I am still in disbelief, but incredibly honored that you would invite my melodramatic self to sing at a celebration of love !! _______________ I had such a wonderful time & appreciate you for being sooo warm & welcoming !! infinite blessings to you and Caspar !! ❤️

In the comments, Jopling replied, “Your performance was insane .. so moving … can’t thank you enough best of luck with the European tour.” Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Ty Dolla $ign’s former partner, also chimed in with some enthusiastic emojis.

Check out some pictures below.