Watch Future Islands Play Seven New Songs In Northampton

It’s been two years since Future Islands last album, The Far Field, and outside of a one-off track that they released last year as part of Adult Swim’s Singles program, the Baltimore band has been relatively quiet. But over the last week they embarked on a brief Northeastern tour to work out some new material.

At their show in Northampton, MA last night, at the Pearl Street Nightclub, the band played a total of seven new songs from what’s presumably going to be the follow-up to The Far Field. Someone in the audience was front row and captured video all of those new songs live. Song titles include “Hit The Coast,” “The Painter,” “Born In A War,” and “Plastic Beach.”

The band has a few dates left on their current tour in Albany (9/2), Hamden (9/3), and Philadelphia (9/5).

Watch videos of the new songs below.