Chelsea Wolfe – “Deranged For Rock & Roll” Video

After diving into full-on doom metal on her last album, 2017’s Hiss Spun, goth-rock queen Chelsea Wolfe is returning to the folkier sound of her early work. We’ve already heard three songs from the upcoming Birth Of Violence, “The Mother Road,” “American Darkness,” and “Be All Things.” The whole thing comes out next week. And today, she’s giving us another taste with “Deranged For Rock & Roll,” which comes along with a video directed by Gilbert Trejo.

“‘Deranged for Rock & Roll’ is my love song to music,” Wolfe says. “Every time I ever tried to walk a different path, music always called me back home to it. It’s in my blood; it’s my one source of true peace. I love its chaos and its rough edges, and I love the way it can bring understanding and comfort. I belong to music, and it to me. I feel Gilbert’s video illustrates that unnamed pull towards something so well. My character is destined to sing the same song over and over in this purgatory of a desert bar, while different people come through the town and begin to feel the pull as well, drawing them into this vortex to stay for good.”

“From the beginning we knew this video took place outside of society,” director Gilbert Trejo adds. “The melody invokes compulsion, a certain type of purgatory, the inability to just buckle down and fly the straight path. Everyone’s purgatory exists side by side, and we affect one another without ever knowing.” Watch and listen below.

Birth Of Violence is out 9/13 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.