Chelsea Wolfe – “Be All Things” Video

Next month, Chelsea Wolfe will release her new album, Birth Of Violence, following 2017’s Hiss Spun. So far, we’ve heard its folk-leaning lead single, “The Mother Road” and the haunting follow-up “American Darkness.” Today, the Los Angeles artist shares “Be All Things.”
The song is about “navigating the world as a woman: reconciling the soft and the strong, balancing the warrior and the goddess, and wanting to be everything and nothing at the same time,” Wolfe reveals in a statement. “Telling stories through song allows me to explore so many facets of myself; so many lives within. Some days I want to be quiet and reach my roots into the earth, and some days I want to spring up from the ground and be all things.”
Its accompanying music video compiles footage taken in “a few magical locations,” as Wolfe puts it. Settings include southwestern Iceland (where the Birth Of Violence album cover was shot), inside Northern California’s Moaning Cavern (a marble cavern 450-feet deep that Wolfe “visited as a child and sang in as an adult”), and a Victorian era hotel in California. Ben Chisholm filmed the footage.
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
08/31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival * (Non Acoustic Set)
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/22 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theater
10/26 – Toronto, ONT @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/01 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater
11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation
11/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre
11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
* All dates with special guest Ioanna Gika except 8/31
Birth Of Violence is out 9/13 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.