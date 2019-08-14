Chelsea Wolfe – “Be All Things” Video

Next month, Chelsea Wolfe will release her new album, Birth Of Violence, following 2017’s Hiss Spun. So far, we’ve heard its folk-leaning lead single, “The Mother Road” and the haunting follow-up “American Darkness.” Today, the Los Angeles artist shares “Be All Things.”

The song is about “navigating the world as a woman: reconciling the soft and the strong, balancing the warrior and the goddess, and wanting to be everything and nothing at the same time,” Wolfe reveals in a statement. “Telling stories through song allows me to explore so many facets of myself; so many lives within. Some days I want to be quiet and reach my roots into the earth, and some days I want to spring up from the ground and be all things.”

Its accompanying music video compiles footage taken in “a few magical locations,” as Wolfe puts it. Settings include southwestern Iceland (where the Birth Of Violence album cover was shot), inside Northern California’s Moaning Cavern (a marble cavern 450-feet deep that Wolfe “visited as a child and sang in as an adult”), and a Victorian era hotel in California. Ben Chisholm filmed the footage.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival * (Non Acoustic Set)

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/22 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theater

10/26 – Toronto, ONT @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/01 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

11/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre

11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

* All dates with special guest Ioanna Gika except 8/31

CREDIT: John Crawford

Birth Of Violence is out 9/13 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.