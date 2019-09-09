Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour & Box Set, Share Cover Of The Police’s “Next To You”

Fired-up ’90s Britpoppers Supergrass broke up in 2010, and they didn’t stay broken up for all that long. Last week, the band teased a reunion and then almost immediately delivered on that teaser, playing a last-minute headlining gig at the Pilton Party, a big show at the Glastonbury site Worthy Farm. And that show will not be the last one. Supergrass have just announced their extensive 2020 reunion plans, including their first US shows in a decade.

Talking about the reunion, drummer Danny Goffey says, “Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans… and their extended families.”

Tonight, Supergrass will play one more reunion show in the Hackney venue. Early next year, the band will head out on a European reunion tour, and they’ll also play American shows in New York and Los Angeles. And they’ll also mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album I Should Coco by releasing a massive box set called Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008. It’ll feature all six of their albums, as well as all the expected ephemera: Live tracks, B-sides, outtakes, remixes. It’ll have six hours of unreleased music, including five “instant grat” tracks. One of those is a cover of the Police’s 1978 Outlandos D’Amour track “Next To You.” It’s an early Police track, which means it’s closer to punk than you’d expect. Supergrass make it sound like Thin Lizzy.

Below, listen to the Supergrass “Next To You” cover and check out the band’s forthcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/04 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

2/05 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

2/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

2/14 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

2/17 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

2/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

2/24 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England – O2 Academy Newcastle

2/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

2/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

3/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

3/06 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

4/01 – Los Angeles @ Wiltern

4/09 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008 is out 1/24, and you can pre-order it here.