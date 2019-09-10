Kim Gordon, Nile Rodgers, Benny Blanco Announced As SXSW 2020 Keynote Speakers

Visual artist and former Sonic Youth bassist-singer Kim Gordon has been announced as keynote speaker at next year’s South By Southwest Conference in Austin. Joining the noise rock icon as an initial keynote at the annual event will be Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former president and COO of Nintendo of America.<1--more-->

SXSW also announced new names joining its line-up of featured speakers. They include Chic legend Nile Rodgers in conversation with Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis, producer and artist Benny Blanco, C3 Presents promoter Huston Powell, and comedic actor Cheech Marin.

The 2020 edition of SXSW runs from March 13–22 in Austin, Texas.

“We’re kicking off the 2020 season with a captivating group of speakers,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer. “From Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé, who oversaw Nintendo of America during its most successful era, and Kim Gordon, a creative virtuoso whose passion and achievements have paved the way for others, to our diverse range of expert Featured Speakers, these talents prove that SXSW is the premier destination for innovation and creative discovery.”

Other featured speakers include Cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, and IMDB founder and CEO Col Needham, among others. See a full list here.

This article originally appeared at Billboard.