Watch The Hold Steady Play “Denver Haircut” On Seth Meyers

In one sense, the Hold Steady returned this year with their first album in five years, Thrashing Thru The Passion. In another sense, they never really went away. In the interim, frontman Craig Finn released three solo albums, and since 2017 the Hold Steady have been semi-regularly cranking out standalone singles ahead of weekend-long concert runs in various cities. Eventually, those singles became the basis for the new album, but the band padded them out with a slew of other songs that, in classic Hold Steady fashion, felt brainy and hearty all at once.

One of those songs was “Denver Haircut,” a tune that can hang with the highlights from the Hold Steady’s classic era. Last night Finn and the gang performed it on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where the founder of their label — Les Savy Fav bassist Syd Butler — plays in the house band. (Les Savy Fav once built their own album out of intermittently released singles, which ruled. I could really use a reunion from that band. But I digress.)

Watch the Hold Steady’s “Denver Haircut” performance below.

Thrashing Through The Passion is out now on Frenchkiss.