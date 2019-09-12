Lucy Dacus – “Dancing In The Dark” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

Bruce Springsteen’s 70th birthday is coming up later this month. Happy birthday, daddy! To celebrate the occasion, Lucy Dacus has released a cover of his classic “Dancing In The Dark,” her latest in a line of seasonal singles that she’s been putting out throughout the year. Those have, so far, included “La Vie En Rose (Valentine’s Day), “My Mother & I,” (Mother’s Day), and “Forever Half Mast” (4th Of July). And while Springsteen’s birthday isn’t what they’d call a Hallmark holiday, maybe it should be!

“Happy birthday to Bruce,” Dacus said in a statement. “But also happy birthday to my dad, the biggest Bruce fan I know and the reason I’ve listened to The Boss since birth. I resisted it when I was younger as a rebellion to my dad’s taste, but I have come to love his music on my own time. His lyricism is embedded in my own songwriting inextricably at this point.”

Listen to Dacus’ version of “Dancing In The Dark” below.