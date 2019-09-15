Springsteen On Broadway Wins Outstanding Directing Creative Emmy, Narrowly Misses EGOT

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway run-turned-Netflix special won a top prize at the 2019 Creative Emmy Awards, but the Boss lost out on securing his EGOT status thanks in part to a Beatle.

Springsteen On Broadway’s director (and frequent Springsteen collaborator) Thom Zimny won the Emmy for outstanding directing in a variety special for the Netflix film. In doing so, he beat Beyoncé and Ed Burke, the directors of Beyoncé’s Homecoming, as well as Ben Winston, the director of a special presentation of Carpool Karaoke that had James Corden flying across the pond to meet up with Paul McCartney in his hometown of Liverpool.

But Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool proved victorious in another category — and one that Springsteen was competing in as well. Carpool Karaoke took home the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), edging out Homecoming and Springsteen On Broadway.

Springsteen could’ve scored an Emmy as he was both the star and executive producer of the Netflix special, but as he missed out in this category, the EGOT — the coveted distinction for those who count an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony in their collection of awards — eludes him. He’s previously won 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, the latter for the theatrical run of Springsteen On Broadway.

This made for Springsteen’s third Emmy nomination: his first came in 2001 for his HBO concert film Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band: Live In New York City, and he was nominated again in 2009 for his Super Bowl halftime show performance in the category of outstanding special class – short-format live-action entertainment program.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.