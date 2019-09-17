College Student Accused Of Terroristic Threat After Posting Tyler, The Creator Lyrics In The Library

Prosecutors say a University Of South Alabama student is accused of making a terroristic threat after he wrote song lyrics by a popular rapper on a large flip chart in the school library — the second such case within a week on the campus.

Jack Aaron Christensen, 21, wrote song lyrics that referred to killing people and burning things, according to a criminal complaint. The lyrics are from the song “Radicals” by rapper Tyler, The Creator.

Court records don’t say why the flip chart was in the library or whether it was part of a university program. The complaint says it happened on or around 9/11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3000 people.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Christensen who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

In a separate case, another student was arrested on the same charge within a week of Christensen’s arrest, authorities said.

That case involved a written threat on social media and is unrelated to Christensen’s case, Michael Mitchell, vice president for student affairs, wrote in an email to students and employees.

“The students involved in each incident have been barred from university property pending the outcome of student conduct processes,” Mitchell wrote.

“No matter the circumstances, our police must treat any possible threat with the utmost seriousness and act immediately to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

Details of the social media threat haven’t been released by the university or its police department. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to messages on Tuesday seeking information.