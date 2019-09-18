The Menzingers – “Strangers Forever” Video

In a few weeks, the Menzingers are releasing their latest album, Hello Exile, the follow-up to 2017’s After The Party. The Philadelphia-based band has shared two songs from it already, “Anna” and “America (You’re Freaking Me Out),” and today they’re sharing a third, “Hello Stranger.” The driving, chiming track is centered around the refrain: “”Maybe it’s best we pretend like we never met/ Forget everything that we’ve ever known/ Maybe it’s better we both stay strangers forever,” sang by Greg Barnett in a scratchy howl.

Here’s Barnett on the track’s Tolstoy origins:

Lyrically, the song is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, ‘Anna Karenina’. In it, the character Darya Alexandrovna learns of her husband’s infidelity and declares: ‘Even if we remain in the same house, we are strangers — strangers forever!’ The idea of becoming a stranger to someone you so intimately know stuck with me and became the overarching narrative to this song.

The song comes attached to a music video directed by Michael Parks Randa. Watch and listen below.

Hello Exile is out 10/4 via Epitaph.