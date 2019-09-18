Lisa Prank – “Ignore It”

Lisa Prank is releasing her sophomore studio album, Perfect Love Song, in a few weeks, the follow-up to the Seattle artist’s very charming 2016 debut Adult Teen. She’s shared one song, “Rodeo,” from it so far, and today we get another one: “Ignore It.”
It’s a chiming, perfectly concise song about letting that one ounce of pain and frustration slip through, take over your entire being, and then putting it in a mental drawer so the hurt can heal with time. “I don’t wanna miss you yet/ I don’t wanna feel this yet,” Robin Edwards sings, letting the pain come in small, more manageable waves.
Here’s what Edwards had to say about the track:
I wrote “Ignore It” all in one sitting the next morning after finding out about a deep and devastating betrayal. It’s about holding onto a damaging relationship long after you should because you want to live in the idealistic dream you built a little bit longer. It’s about ignoring the voice in your head telling you to leave to instead fixate on the little details of love that make it feel like it’s meant to be, even when it’s actively destroying you. In the studio, Rose Melberg came up with the wild three part harmony at the end (and sang two parts of it) after we watched a Rick Springfield music video a bunch of times.
TOUR DATES:
10/31 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Basement
11/01 Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
11/02 Bozeman, MT @ The Labor Temple
11/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag
11/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/07 Detroit, MI @ Trumbullplex
11/08 Toronto, ON @ Rec Room
11/09 Boston, MA @ O’Briens
11/11 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5
11/12 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
11/13 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge
11/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
11/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
11/21 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
11/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC
11/23 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar
11/24 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/30 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
12/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/02 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
12/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
12/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater Bar Stage
12/06 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
12/08 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
Perfect Love Song is out 10/4 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here on vinyl or here through Lost Sound Tapes on cassette.