Lisa Prank – “Ignore It”

Lisa Prank is releasing her sophomore studio album, Perfect Love Song, in a few weeks, the follow-up to the Seattle artist’s very charming 2016 debut Adult Teen. She’s shared one song, “Rodeo,” from it so far, and today we get another one: “Ignore It.”

It’s a chiming, perfectly concise song about letting that one ounce of pain and frustration slip through, take over your entire being, and then putting it in a mental drawer so the hurt can heal with time. “I don’t wanna miss you yet/ I don’t wanna feel this yet,” Robin Edwards sings, letting the pain come in small, more manageable waves.

Here’s what Edwards had to say about the track:

I wrote “Ignore It” all in one sitting the next morning after finding out about a deep and devastating betrayal. It’s about holding onto a damaging relationship long after you should because you want to live in the idealistic dream you built a little bit longer. It’s about ignoring the voice in your head telling you to leave to instead fixate on the little details of love that make it feel like it’s meant to be, even when it’s actively destroying you. In the studio, Rose Melberg came up with the wild three part harmony at the end (and sang two parts of it) after we watched a Rick Springfield music video a bunch of times.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

10/31 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Basement

11/01 Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

11/02 Bozeman, MT @ The Labor Temple

11/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

11/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/07 Detroit, MI @ Trumbullplex

11/08 Toronto, ON @ Rec Room

11/09 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

11/11 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5

11/12 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

11/13 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge

11/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

11/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

11/21 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

11/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC

11/23 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

11/24 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/30 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

12/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/02 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

12/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

12/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater Bar Stage

12/06 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

12/08 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Perfect Love Song is out 10/4 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here on vinyl or here through Lost Sound Tapes on cassette.