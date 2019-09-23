Candy – “Super-Stare” & “Win Free Love”

Richmond, Virginia hardcore monsters Candy have only been around for a few years, and they only have a few records to their credit: The 2017 EP Candy Says, the 2018 album Good To Feel, a few assorted demos. But in that time, Candy have perfected an unrelenting expressionist sound, one that draws on metal without losing its hardcore immediacy. Good To Feel was one of last year’s best hardcore albums, and Candy have earned a rep as one of the best live band in hardcore today. And now it looks like they’re ready to step up even more.

Today, Candy announce that they’ve signed with Relapse, the storied heavy-music label. And they’ve also shared both of the songs that will appear on an absolutely monstrous new 7″ single. “Super-Stare” is a four-minute onslaught, full of muddy guitar shredding and choatic screaming. It’s just as epic as prime Neurosis, but it’s fast and ugly, not slow and pretty. The song goes through a whole lot of different movements, but it never lets up. Meanwhile, the two-minute B-side “Win Free Love” is more of a classic brutalist ripper. Both songs are about as good as hardcore gets in 2019. Check out both songs below.

<a href="http://candygonnadie.bandcamp.com/album/super-stare" target="_blank">Super-Stare by Candy</a>

In a press release, Candy say:

“Super-Stare” is agoraphobia rather than claustrophobia. The ultimate trip; the song is a journey into a testing ground in which each living thing tries every day not to be eaten. As it unravels, the listener grows oppressed by the great weight of the music around them and gradually loses confidence in orderly civilization.

The “Super-Stare” 7″ is out now on Relapse.