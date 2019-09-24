Watch Bradford Cox Join Stereolab For “Blue Milk” In Atlanta

Bradford Cox joined Stereolab on stage last night at their show at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta. The Deerhunter leader jammed out with the band on guitar during their encore, doing “Blue Milk” from Stereolab’s 1999 album Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night. Cox has named that album as one of his favorites in interviews over the years.

The members of Stereolab and Cox have also worked together a handful of times previously, and it’s clear that they’re friends: Laetitia Sadier guested on an Atlas Sound song, Tim Gane played on Deerhunter’s Fading Frontier, and Cox has appeared on one of Gane’s own songs.

Watch the performance below.

Thanks to Spencer U. for the tip!