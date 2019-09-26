Sudan Archives – “Confessions/Black Vivaldi Sonata” Video

Sudan Archives, the project of musician Brittney Parks, is releasing their debut album, Athena, at the beginning of November. Last month, she shared “Confessions” from it, which we named one of the best songs of that week, and today she’s back with a new video for it, which combines that song with some pieces from another new song, “Black Vivaldi Sonata,” which will appear on her upcoming album. Parks is centered in a household of women, playing her violin and in a very cool angel-wing dress, shot at dizzying angles and with a soft lens.

Here’s what director Nathan R. Smith had to say about the video:

We wanted to showcase female excellence in a unique and dynamic way. The world these women live in is aesthetically bleak but they bring beauty to it through their positive vibe and energy. I like to think of the women in the video as the angels that Sudan references in the pre-chorus. As the world around them is not very pretty and begins to fall apart towards the end, they maintain their confidence and are completely unfazed.

Athena is out 11/1 via Stone’s Throw.