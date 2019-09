The Shins frontman James Mercer and prolific superproducer Danger Mouse first teamed up as Broken Bells way back in 2010. But since their 2014 sophomore album After The Disco, they’ve mostly been quiet. The last we heard from the duo was when they shared the one-off single “Shelter” just about a year ago. And today they’re back with another single, “Good Luck,” a slow-building groove that rests squarely on Mercer’s distinct vocals. Listen to it below.