Broken Bells – “Shelter”

Broken Bells, the collaborative project of Danger Mouse and the Shins’ James Mercer, have been positively silent over the last few years. The duo’s sophomore effort After The Disco arrived back in 2014. And in 2015, they dropped “It’s That Talk Again” in support of their concert film Broken Bells: Live At The Orpheum.

Separately, Mercer and the Shins released Heartworms in 2017 and its reworked companion version The Worm’s Heart soon after. This year, Danger Mouse produced Parquet Courts’ prolific Wide Awake! and most recently teamed up with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O for “Lux Prima,” the lead single off their forthcoming LP.

After sharing multiple teasers on their Instagram account, Broken Bells have officially returned today to share their fresh standalone single “Shelter.” It’s just as adventurous as always, with Mercer’s tender vocals pressed against Danger Mouse’s skeletal funk tinkerings. And the lyrics are a dreamy recollection of love. “Do you still remember all of those moments you gave me shelter/ Out of the swelter out of the sun?” Mercer sings. Listen below.

“Shelter” is out now via 30th Century Records.