Watch Billy Joel Play “Modern Woman” Live For The First Time In Over 30 Years

“Modern Woman” and “You’re Only Human (Second Wind)” are the only top 10 hits that Billy Joel doesn’t regularly play in concert. And last night, as Rolling Stone, reports, Billy Joel played one of them in concert — possibly for the first time ever.

“This is a song that was a hit, I’ve never played this ever in concert,” Joel told the audience at his latest Madison Square Garden concert last night. “This is the first time we’re gonna do this song live. So we may really fuck this up. At least then you know we’re not on tape and it’ll be an authentic rock ‘n’ roll fuck-up.”

Joel and his band, of course, proceeded to perform a fuck-up-free rendition of “Modern Woman” off of his 1986 album The Bridge and the Ruthless People soundtrack.

According to setlist.fm, Joel actually has played “Modern Woman” before — twice, in fact, during a 1987 tour of Australia. But at the very least, this was the first time he’s played it in over 30 years, and you can watch his performance below.

