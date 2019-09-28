Watch The Strokes Perform With Eddie Vedder At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California kicked off yesterday with a headlining set from the Strokes. And Eddie Vedder himself was there to help out, joining them for a cover of Pearl Jam’s “Hard To Imagine” and the Strokes’ own “Juicebox.”

“Julian [Casablancas] asked if I would join the fellas here,” Vedder said after taking the stage. “One of the reasons I accepted is because it would give me the opportunity to thank all the great artists here today, especially the Strokes.”

He then dedicated “Hard To Imagine” to gun control activists. “They’ve asked to do a version of this song, and I’d like to dedicate it to all the people in Everytown, Mom’s Demand Action, and Student’s Demand Action, who are working so hard for common sense gun laws,” he said. “Respect the right of ownership, but also preserve our right to feel safe in our towns, our communities, our schools, and our homes. We will persevere!”

Tonight, Vedder himself is headling Ohana. Watch his performance of “Hard To Imagine” and “Juicebox” with the Strokes below.