Watch Weezer Cover Nirvana’s “Lithium” At Rock In Rio

Weezer are currently on tour in South America, and they’ve introduced a new cover into their setlist: Nirvana’s “Lithium.” They’ve played the Nevermind track on all of their live dates in SA so far, including at this weekend’s appearance at the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

Weezer performed right before a headlining set from Foo Fighters, and Rivers Cuomo introduced the song as such: “We’re going to cover a song from Dave Grohl’s old band.”

Grohl was, naturally, in attendance, and addressed Weezer’s cover on stage during the Foo Fighters set, saying (via NME): “I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song and I’ve got to be honest, I cried a little bit. I miss playing that song. So this song goes out to Weezer.”

It’s not the first time that Weezer has covered Nirvana, either: They performed “Sliver” during a 2008 tour.

Watch their “Lithium” cover below.