Jonny Greenwood Plays BBC Maida Vale Session, Ed O’Brien Teases Debut Solo Album

The Radiohead boys are focusing on their own projects for the time being.

Jonny Greenwood has continued his dive into classical music: Earlier this month he announced that he was launching his own label, Octatonic Records, to issue contemporary classical pieces, and he performed a classical set at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And over the weekend, as Pitchfork points out, Greenwood was on BBC Radio 6 to play some classical selections, including his own pieces, “Miniatures From Water” and “88 (Fast),” and Bach’s “Partita No. 2 in D Minor.” Hear his appearance, recorded at Maida Vale Studios, at the 1hr34m mark here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has started to tease his much-awaited debut solo album. Not much is known about it right now, but he did share a very brief clip alongside a link to sign up to a mailing list. You can check that out below.