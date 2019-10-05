New BBC Charity Album Features Olivia Colman Covering Portishead, Jodie Whittaker Covering Coldplay

A whole bunch of famous UK actors have gotten together to record a charity album to raise money for BBC Children In Need. Got It Covered, which comes out next month ahead of the BBC Children In Need Appeal show later this year, will feature stars covering hand-picked song significant to them with some help from producers Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby at London’s Rak and Abbey Road Studios. That includes Jodie Whittaker covering Coldplay, Helena Bonham Carter covering Joni Mitchell, David Tennant covering the Proclaimers, and just in case you thought she couldn’t get any cooler, Olivia Colman covering fucking “Glory Box” by Portishead. Check out the full tracklist and watch a short behind-the-scenes video about the making of the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Helena Bonham Carter – “Both Sides Now” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

02 Jim Broadbent – “Blue Moon” (Rodgers & Hart Cover)

03 Jodie Whittaker – “Yellow” (Coldplay Cover)

04 Olivia Colman – “Glory Box” (Portishead Cover)

05 Shaun Dooley – “Never Grow Up” (Taylor Swift Cover)

06 Luke Evans – “Smile” (Charlie Chaplin Cover)

07 Suranne Jones – “Symphony” (Clean Bandit Cover)

08 Adrian Lester – “I Wish” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

09 Himesh Patel – “All These Things That I’ve Done” (The Killers Cover)

10 David Tennant – “Sunshine On Leith” (The Proclaimers Cover)

11 Group – “It Must Be Love” (Labi Siffre Cover)

Got It Covered is out 11/1 via Silva Screen Records. Pre-order it here.