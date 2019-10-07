Watch Vivian Girls Cover Jay Reatard’s “My Shadow” At Tour Opener In LA

Vivian Girls released their great comeback album, Memory, a few weeks ago — it was our Album of The Week — and over the weekend the band played their first shows since their 2014 farewell concert. During their set, they paid tribute to the late Jay Reatard by covering “My Shadow,” which appears on his 2006 album Blood Visions. Vivian Girls opened for Jay back in the day. Watch their cover below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/20 Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/01 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/03 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Memory is out now via Polyvinyl.