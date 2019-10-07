Watch Vivian Girls Cover Jay Reatard’s “My Shadow” At Tour Opener In LA

Vivian Girls released their great comeback album, Memory, a few weeks ago — it was our Album of The Week — and over the weekend the band played their first shows since their 2014 farewell concert. During their set, they paid tribute to the late Jay Reatard by covering “My Shadow,” which appears on his 2006 album Blood Visions. Vivian Girls opened for Jay back in the day. Watch their cover below.
TOUR DATES:
10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/20 Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom
10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/01 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/02 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/03 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Memory is out now via Polyvinyl.