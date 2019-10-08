Public Practice – “Disposable” & “Extra-Ordinary” (Yukihiro Takahashi Cover)

Last we checked in on Public Practice, the band had just formed from the wreckage of NYC acts Beverly and WALL and were sharing an early blast called “Fate/Glory.” Today the Brooklyn post-punk act is back with a pair of promising songs from a new digital single, their first release since last year’s debut EP Distance Is A Mirror.

The A-side is an original called “Disposable,” while the B finds them covering Yukihiro Takahashi’s “Extra-Ordinary.” Both exist at the intersection of punk and funk, driven by a rhythmic tension offset Sam York’s deadpan vocals. “Disposable” in particular will catch you off guard by changing course partway through. “Just wait a few more days,” York sings. “It cannot stay this way.” The cover is a bit more playful, a continuation of the plastic funk that often typified pop eccentrics in the ’80s — and indeed, the original is from Neuromantic, an album Takahashi released way back in 1981.

Have a listen.

“Disposable” b/w “Extra-Ordinary” is out today via Wharf Cat.

Tags: Public Practice, Yukihiro Takahashi